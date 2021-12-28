Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.72. 231,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.6715753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.86.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

