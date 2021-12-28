Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 34,446 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 349.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

