Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DBD opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.
In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
