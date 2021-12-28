Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 81,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.