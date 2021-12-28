Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 12,539 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.