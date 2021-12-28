Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $252,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after buying an additional 223,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $958.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

