MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. 271,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

