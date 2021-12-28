Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $130,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

