Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $416.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

