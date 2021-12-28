Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,679,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $133,539,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45.

