Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

