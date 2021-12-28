Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $246.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $246.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.