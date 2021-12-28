MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives C$4.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:MAV remained flat at $C$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

