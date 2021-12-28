McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McAfee by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

