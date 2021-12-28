McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

