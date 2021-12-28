McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 420.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.44. 7,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $268.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $243.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

