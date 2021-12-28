Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $189,812.83

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $189,812.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00308716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,792,828 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

