Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $195,771.79 and $27.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00383128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.99 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

