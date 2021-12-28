Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 33.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.