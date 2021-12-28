Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

