Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 3,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 755,803 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

