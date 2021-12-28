Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $349.11. 407,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

