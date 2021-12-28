Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,755 shares of company stock worth $1,028,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

