MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $40.63 Average PT from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.07 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

