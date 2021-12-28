Michael John Nerbas Purchases 2,800 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Michael John Nerbas bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.28 per share, with a total value of C$20,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,610.16.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

