MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $608.28

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $608.28, but opened at $591.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $584.43, with a volume of 1,331 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

