MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $608.28

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $608.28, but opened at $591.15. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $584.43, with a volume of 1,331 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.
The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.80.
In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
