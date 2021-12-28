Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mid-Southern Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 2151 8963 7260 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.77%. Given Mid-Southern Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-Southern Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million $1.19 million 30.94 Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.33

Mid-Southern Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp peers beat Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

