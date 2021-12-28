Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

