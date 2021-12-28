Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

