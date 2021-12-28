Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

NYSE:IFF opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

