Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 338,500 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 338,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 42.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

