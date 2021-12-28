Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in PPL by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 11.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.