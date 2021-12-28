Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 137,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

