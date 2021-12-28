Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.84 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

