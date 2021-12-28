Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

