Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. 6,935,256 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66.

