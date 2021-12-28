Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

XOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 173,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,167,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

