Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.03. 7,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,642. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

