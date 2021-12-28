Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. 4,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

