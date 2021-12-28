Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average is $245.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

