Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,856 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.15. 43,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $167.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

