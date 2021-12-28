Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.