Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $435.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.56 million to $454.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,066. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $489,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

