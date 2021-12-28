Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 42,772 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of First Merchants worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

