Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,187 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Personalis worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Personalis by 74.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 35.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Personalis stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,168 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

