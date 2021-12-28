Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,435 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.