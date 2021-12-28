Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,033 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Quanterix makes up about 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,817. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

