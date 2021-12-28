Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of International Bancshares worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 440,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

