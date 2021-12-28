Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 48,025 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,025 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

