Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

