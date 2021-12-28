Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYSRF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

